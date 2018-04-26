Burglars steal collection of war medals in Northampton break-in

A collection of war medals and a large amount of jewellery were stolen in a burglary in Northampton.

The break-in happened on April 25 between 9am and 3.15pm, when the offender/s forced entry into the property via a back door.

Once inside they stole a large amount of jewellery, cash, electronic items and war medals including a WW2 service medal, Atlantic Star North Africa 1942-43 Bar, The Italy Star, UK Veterans Medal and two MOD Medals from Civil Defence Corps.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.