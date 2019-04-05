Burglars caught on camera as they tried to raid basement of Abington Street shop

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the burglars pictured in CCTV footage of a raid in Northampton.

A group of men broke into the basement of a shop in Abington Street, near to Dychurch Lane, at about 11.45pm on Thursday, March 28.

The burglars conducted a search of the premises before making off.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information regarding it.

They also want to speak to anyone who recognises the people pictured on the CCTV images.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.