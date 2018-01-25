Brigstock b&b a winner in Booking.com’s international awards

Owners of a bed and breakfast are celebrating after receiving another top international award based on customer reviews.

The Swallows Rest Bed and Breakfast in Brigstock has been revealed as a winner in the 2017 Guest Review Awards held by accommodation website Booking.com.

Last year, The Swallows Rest was named the 5th best b&b in the world in Trip Advisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The latest award from Booking.com recognises properties which have consistently shown excellent customer service and attention to detail.

The Swallows Rest was also one of 194 properties in the UK which received the perfect 10 guest review score.

Owner Sam Read they pride themselves on providing a home-from-home experience.

She said: “Awards from review sites are the ones that matter because people can say what they want and they’re objective. We’re delighted to receive this award.

“What’s important to us is attention to detail and little touches. We try to put ourselves in the position of the guest and think about what we’d want if we were staying here, so we have things like under-floor heating in the bathrooms, organic toiletries, homemade cookies in the rooms and blackout curtains. We just try to make it as special as we can.

“We’re in a lovely location overlooking Brigstock vineyard. We have guests from all over the world, mostly for leisure but some for business. We’re also perfect for a stopover for those travelling acorss the country.”

Peter Verhoeven, global director of partner services at Booking.com. “With these awards, we congratulate, thank and honour a unique set of real hospitality heroes — our partners — who dedicate themselves to creating incredible guest experiences and cherished travel memories for travellers each and every day.”