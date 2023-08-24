Bridge Street in Northampton remains CLOSED for a third day as police and fire continue investigating the cause of a huge blaze
Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge inferno at one of Northampton’s most historical buildings.
In the latest update from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue, a statement said: “As of this morning we continue to have a presence at Bridge Street following the fire in Northampton town centre on Tuesday evening – and the road remains closed.
“Overnight one appliance continued to monitor temperatures and damp down any small pockets of fire and smouldering materials.
“Further thermal scans will take place this morning and the investigation into the cause of the fire with Northamptonshire Police is still ongoing.”
