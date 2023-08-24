Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge inferno at one of Northampton’s most historical buildings.

In the latest update from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue, a statement said: “As of this morning we continue to have a presence at Bridge Street following the fire in Northampton town centre on Tuesday evening – and the road remains closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overnight one appliance continued to monitor temperatures and damp down any small pockets of fire and smouldering materials.