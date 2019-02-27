Bricks thrown at Northampton church window and car

Police in Northampton have released images taken from CCTV footage that they hope will lead to a vandal being identified.

Officers are asking for help to identify a man who may have information about criminal damage that occurred on Thursday, January 17 between 4pm and 6pm on Lower Hester Street, Northampton.

Two bricks were thrown, causing damage to a window of the miracle Church of God in Christ building, and to a parked car.

The person in the images or anyone who recognises them should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.