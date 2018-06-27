BREAKING NEWS: Second man charged in connection with Kingsley murder of Daniel Fitzjohn

A second man has been charged in connection with the Northampton murder of Daniel Fitzjohn.

Harphinder Sanghera, 25, of Wolverhampton, will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Thursday, June 28) charged with conspiracy to murder.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, (pictured) was found with stab wounds in Kingsley following an incident in Brookfield Road and Randall Road in Northampton.He was taken to Northampton General Hospital and died a short time later.

Daniel Quinn, 27, of Wolverhampton, charged with murder in connection with this incident, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 21, and was remanded into custody.