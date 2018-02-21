Boost your business skills with new Kettering service

Kettering Council has introduced a new website for people looking for new opportunities to enhance their business or individual skills through a support service.

The new Enterprise Kettering website provides a ‘one stop shop’ for enterprise, skills, training and business opportunities from grant funding to workshops and local authority services, in one central, easy-to-use location.

The website is designed to provide essential business and skills support for the local economy, signposting to the latest opportunities available.

The council’s Enterprise Kettering service has also recently held a number of popular free workshops for local businesses, including Twitter training and window dressing.

Upcoming free workshops, held at The Yards and run by Kerching Retail, include:

- Digital Marketing for Retail (March 6, 10am to midday and March 12, 6pm to 8pm)

- Retail Selling Skills (March 27, 10am to midday)

To register for these courses, email enterprise@kettering.gov.uk.

Rob Harbour, head of development services at Kettering Council, said: “Enterprise Kettering is a new economic development project to highlight the local business and enterprise support available in the borough of Kettering.

“The revamped and reinvigorated service has the potential to offer so much to businesses and the local economy.

“If you’re looking for new opportunities to enhance your business or skills then head to EnterpriseKettering.co.uk.”

Cllr Mark Dearing, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “There are a number of support services offered by Kettering Council, partner agencies and growth hubs that can make a real difference to local businesses and retailers.

“Finding out what help is available could be the difference between a business struggling, or progressing and thriving in what are difficult times for many companies.

“The launch of Enterprise Kettering will make our offering clearer, easier and more accessible for the local community.”

Enterprise Kettering has also announced that the Teenage Market will be returning to Kettering on July 14 and December 1, 2018.

The council says it’s a great opportunity for youngsters to learn first-hand business related skills, with free stalls and insurance to those aged 13-21.