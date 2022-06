An area of Kettering was taped off yesterday (Tuesday) after a couple who were metal detecting found what they believed to be a grenade.

Police were called to Cheyne Walk just before 5.30pm after the pair’s find by the nearby River Ise.

A 50m cordon was placed around the area before the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Dispoal) arrived and made the device safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area was cordoned off

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman was unable to confirm whether the device was live.