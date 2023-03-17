News you can trust since 1897
Blaze at abandoned Overstone Hall in Northamptonshire as firefighters on scene

Nearby residents are urged to keep windows and doors shut

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:59 GMT- 1 min read

A fire has taken hold of an abandoned hall in Northamptonshire this morning (Friday March 17).

Firefighters are on scene at Overstone Hall as smoke is billowing from the building.

The fire service says crews are “making progress” in containing the fire to the rear of the building, but is urging residents to keep doors and windows shut.

Firefighters are on scene at Overstone Hall this morning (Friday March 17).
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “We are currently attending a fire at Overstone Hall. There is smoke issuing from the building and we would recommend that nearby residents keep windows and doors closed.

“Five appliances are on scene and crews are making progress containing the fire to the rear of the building.”

A fire service spokesman added: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at Overstone Hall just after 7.30am today (March 17).

“On arrival crews found smoke issuing from the back of the building and discovered that the first floor and roof of the disused building were on fire.

“Using hose reel jets and main jets, crews have made good progress in ensuring that the fire is so far contained to the back of the building.”

More to follow.

