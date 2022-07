A biker has been seriously injured after his motorcycle collided with a car in Senwick Road, Wellingborough.

The incident took place just after 11am on Sunday, July 10.

Northamptonshire Police said: “The road traffic collision occurred in Senwick Road, Wellingborough, shortly after 11am, between a grey KIA Nero car and a red Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle.

