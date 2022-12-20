Big-hearted Hannington business delivers presents to children spending Christmas in hospital

The Matthew Oliver team helped make the season merrier for the many young patients who will wake up on Christmas Day morning on children’s wards in Northamptonshire hospitals.

The helpful ‘elves’ at Matthew Oliver Windows & Doors delivered the perfect presents for the children who will be spending Christmas at Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital.

Every year Hannington-based big-hearted business Matthew Oliver Windows & Doors treat young patients to gifts on their Christmas present wish lists.

Peparing presents for delivery to children spending Christmas at Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital are the team at Matthew Oliver Windows & Doors

They source and purchase toys on the wish lists and deliver the piles of presents to the hospitals, so the youngest patients have something special to unwrap on December 25.

Estelle Douglas, office manager at Matthew Oliver Windows & Doors, who helps to deliver the gifts to the local hospitals, said: “Each year we receive a wish list from the nursing teams working on the children’s wards with details of the toys and gifts the children are hoping to receive at Christmas.

“This year we extended our gift giving to provide toys for children spending Christmas at Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital.

"It is lovely that we’re able to do something to help make the children’s Christmas special.”

Health play specialist co-ordinator Claire Green from Skylark Ward at Kettering General Hospital said: “We would like to say a very big thank you to everyone who has helped contribute to donating gifts for our children and young people on Skylark Ward, especially in these times financially.

“This donation means that staff can help keep the spirit of Christmas high by being able to provide gifts for our patients throughout the festive season.

