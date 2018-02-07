Bid to find those behind this graffiti in Wellingborough

People living in Wellingborough are being urged to keep an eye out for this graffiti tag.

The word DANKS has been spotted at several locations in the town and police are keen to find out who is responsible for it.

A neighbourhood alert posted by Northants Police said: “Please can residents of the Queensway, Brickhill and Redwell areas of Wellingborough be aware of the attached image.

“DANKS is an emerging graffiti tag that has been identified by police locally, and has been sprayed and written on to a number of highways, and council owned and maintained structures.

“If you see any persons spraying or writing this, please contact 101 immediately.

“If you know the identity of the offender you can also report this via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”