Bid to build Sikh temple in Kettering rejected

An application to build a Sikh temple in Kettering has been turned down by planners.

The Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sikh Temple wanted to construct the place of worship at 91-95 Rockingham Road, which had previously been cleared for housing.

Had it been built, up to 400 people could have attended the temple at weekends from surrounding towns when weddings or religious functions were held.

The temple would have had 65 car parking spaces – but planners said this simply wasn’t enough for peak usage.

A report by Kettering Council’s planning officer said: “It is not considered that sufficient guarantees have been given to demonstrate that parking in the local area will not be put under undue pressure on event days.

“The local highway authority has also not confirmed acceptability to the proposed measures in the transport assessment.

“It is therefore considered prudent to sustain a refusal reason in this regard.”

The plans received seven letters of objection from neighbours.

They said the building would not be in keeping with the area and would look out of place, ruining the character of Rockingham Road.

Neighbours also raised concerns about the noise of 400 people congregating and the impact it would have on traffic in the area.

Northants County Council also objected over highways issues and Northants Police said the development did not meet their security and crime prevention requirements.

The applicants said that as well as their events days about 20 people would filter in and out of the site on weekdays until 9pm.

The site would have had prayer halls, a dining hall, offices and a library.