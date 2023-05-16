Bi-weekly community coffee morning at Hermitage House Care Home in Thrapston

Residents and staff at Hermitage House Care Home in Thrapston held their bi-weekly Community Coffee Morning this week.

It was a huge success, the morning saw members from the WI, the Baptist church, Thrapston Heritage society and the local community join residents for tea, coffee, freshly made cake and a chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New resident Keith kept visitors entertained as he discussed his past career working and owning H.Johnson and Sons butchers in the heart of Thrapston.

Members from the WI, the Baptist church, Thrapston Heritage society and the local community

Thrapston’s resident historian Eric Franklin found this extremely interesting and couldn't wait to hear more.

Eric even had an old photograph of where resident Keith's butchers used to be in the town, according to home manager Clare Hedge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It's wonderful to see so many new faces at our coffee morning and some who have become quite regular.

"It feels like we are really getting to know the town and its community well.”

Members from the WI, the Baptist church, Thrapston Heritage society and the local community

One local resident said: "We think the coffee morning is a wonderful idea, and we are so glad that we have attended today. We will be mentioning it to our friends for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies from the Baptist Church said: 'It’s lovely to join your coffee morning as we regularly see residents from hermitage attending our coffee mornings at the Baptist church.”

Customer relations manager Chloe Kenna said: “We had some special guest visitors at our coffee morning, and they were Diane our housekeeper’s beautiful dogs Indi and Lucky.

"They interacted well with each resident and guest.

Members from the WI, the Baptist church, Thrapston Heritage society and the local community

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were also a great talking point for people and added to the wonderful atmosphere of the morning.”

The next community coffee morning will be held on Wednesday, May 24 from 10am to midday.

You are all welcome to join us for tea, coffee, freshly made cake and a chat.

For more information about life at Hermitage House Care Home contact customer relations manager Chloe Kenna on 07849 830 520 or via email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members from the WI, the Baptist church, Thrapston Heritage society and the local community

Members from the WI, the Baptist church, Thrapston Heritage society and the local community