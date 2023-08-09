Beyonce’s favourite doughnuts coming to a Co-op near you in Northamptonshire

Beyonce’s favourite doughnut maker has secured a deal with retail giant Central Co-op to start selling products in stores across Northamptonshire.

Planet Doughnut’s popular tasty treats have initially gone on sale at Central Co-op in its Desborough and Thrapston stores.

It comes as the company recently made 16,000 custom doughnuts to support music superstar Beyonce's sold out run of shows in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Planet Doughnut's classic and vegan boxes are now on sale at Central Co-op stores across the region

It created a selection of bespoke treats inspired by hits such as the ‘Put a Ring On It’ doughnut, complete with silver glitter and edible jewels, in honour of the singer’s 2008 anthem.

Planet Doughnut, which was founded in Shrewsbury in 2017 and currently makes a whopping 1.8 million doughnuts a year, hopes to roll-out its products to more Central Co-op stores across the UK.

As well as the original store in Shrewsbury there are now branches in Telford, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Lichfield, Chester, Warrington, Widnes and St Helens, plus a flourishing online delivery service.

The company is known for its inventiveness and quirky flavour combinations with an ever-changing menu of over 100 varieties.

Founder Duncan McGregor said: “We are delighted to be trialling our classic and vegan doughnut boxes with the Co-op.

“We like the support the Central Co-op gives to other businesses and the fact it guarantees its food is ethical, sustainable and of exceptional quality - just like our doughnuts!

“We've been a SALSA - Safe And Local Supplier Approval - accredited bakery for two years and have established a best-selling range of retail doughnuts in our turquoise boxes.

“With our UK-wide distribution and excellent customer service team, we were able to win this important contract, which will help us grow and offer doughnuts to more of the UK than ever before.”