Betting shop worker threatened in Northampton knife-point robbery

A employee at a Northampton bookies was held at knife-point during a robbery.

The incident happened at Betfair on Harlestone Road, on Monday, February 18 at approximately 8:20pm when a member of staff was threatened with a knife by a man.

The worker was threatened at the store in St James on Monday night.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the offender is described as white, approximately 6ft 1in, with a big build (but not overweight), with short dark brown hair and facial hair.

He was wearing a dark beanie style hat, caramel brown jacket, thick dark coloured jeans and light coloured trainers.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.