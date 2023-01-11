A chance to learn more about common urology problems will be available at an event arranged by Kettering General Hospital’s public governors.

The event, called Below the Belt, is on Friday, January 20, from 2pm to 3pm on Microsoft Teams - people can register at https://buytickets.at/ketteringgeneralhospital/826235

It is part of the series called Your Health Matters that aims to help demystify common health conditions and provide practical tips.

KGH

The event will help men (and women) spot the early signs of bladder infections and potential problems with the prostrate, penis and testicles.

Janine Cullen, emergency urology nurse practitioner, KGH, said: “Below the belt is an event designed to take the stigma and embarrassment away from the need to talk about and regularly check men’s private parts.

“By knowing and learning to spot the early signs of cancer and other problems, men and their partners can potentially save themselves from intensive and sometimes life-changing health problems.

"Everyone has something ‘below the belt’, so let’s start checking ourselves regularly.”

The event will be introduced by KGH lead governor Peter Woolliscroft and Janine will talk about common problems such as how to spot and manage problems like bladder infections and UTIs.

To take part you can also email KGH’s governor and member lead, [email protected]

