Bellway supports NozzFest 2023 in memory of Rothwell man raising funds for Air Ambulance

NozzFest took place this month at Desborough Services Club to remember Niall Healey McCormack, who died in 2019 aged just 22.

Bellway, which is building new homes at two developments in Desborough, donated an iPad for the raffle held at the event.

Niall’s mother, Teresa Jackson, who organised the event, said: “NozzFest 2023 was a massive success, raising £3,036 for the Air Ambulance, and we would like to thank everyone who attended.

Sandra, Sales Advisor at Hanwood Park, hands over an iPad to Teresa Jackson - mother of Niall Healey

“The music continued into the night as we all celebrated the life of Niall while supporting this wonderful charity, which is run entirely on voluntary donations.

“We give to Air Ambulance as they were called to Niall but unfortunately couldn’t save him, but how I see it, you could be travelling to work or be on a bike ride and need them, you unfortunately just never know.

“We’d like to thank Desborough Services Club for allowing us to host the event there and would like to thank Bellway and all the other local businesses who came together to provide the raffle prizes – it is greatly appreciated. We look forward to continuing Niall’s legacy at next year's festival.”

Lindsey Davenport, sales manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “It was great to be involved with NozzFest 2023 and we are pleased to hear that the event was such a success.

“We are keen to work closely with the community as our new developments take shape in Desborough, and we were only too happy to support an event for such a worthwhile cause, which helps save lives across the region.”

Bellway Northern Home Counties is building new homes at Silk Green and Weavers Fields in Desborough.