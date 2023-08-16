Bellway helps make Stanton Cross Summer Fete a big success

Bellway, which is building hundreds of new homes at Hawthorn Place and Chestnut Vale, at Stanton Cross in Wellingborough, also donated an iPad as a prize for the raffle at the event, which took place on Saturday 12 August.

The fete, which was the second annual event of its kind, was held at Stanton Cross Country Park between 11am and 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day’s attractions included a falconry display, face painting, inflatables, food stalls, gifts and goods stalls, and a visit from a fire crew and their engine.

Chairman of Stanton Cross Resident Association Arron, Vice Chairman Dominic and Sales Advisor Lily

Prizes for the big raffle on the day included the iPad donated by Bellway, a bedroom furniture set worth £1,000, a night’s stay at a Hilton Hotel, a Ring doorbell, a hamper and tickets for a T20 match at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

Stanton Cross Summer Fete organisers Darren Michael, Arron Fellows and Dominic Aloia said:

“This years’ summer fete has been a huge success and is gaining in popularity with every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stanton Cross is a fantastic place to live and has so many amazing small businesses, some of which are owned and run by people that live right here in Stanton Cross. It’s vitally important we all support these at a local level, and events like this are a great opportunity to do that.

Arron Fellows, Lily Remington and Dominic Aloia with donated iPad at Hawthorn Place, Wellingborough

“We’d like to thank Stanton Cross Developments and its housebuilding partners, who helped with donations which has enabled us to make this year’s summer fete the best yet and packed full of activities for families to enjoy - we’re already looking forward to next years’ Summer Fete!"

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said:

“We are always looking for opportunities to reach out and support the local groups and organisations in the places where we build new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great to see that a vibrant new community has sprung up already at Stanton Cross. This fete is now greatly anticipated as it is a chance for the whole neighbourhood to come together in a fun atmosphere.

“Last year’s inaugural event was a big success, and we were very happy to donate £400 to help the organisers make sure that the party went with a swing again this year. We were also pleased to donate towards the raffle.

"There were some excellent prizes on offer so I’m sure there were some very happy people at the end of the day when the winning tickets were drawn out.”