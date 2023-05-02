News you can trust since 1897
Barker Shoes of Earls Barton release limited edition collection to commemorate the King’s coronation

"We're thrilled to be able to celebrate such an important event in British history and pay homage to our heritage and roots here in Northamptonshire”

By Louise Miller-ChalkContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:34 BST

Barker Shoes, a shoemakers that has been making shoes in Northamptonshire since 1880, has released a new limited edition collection of men's shoes to commemorate the upcoming King’s coronation.

Designed and made in their Earls Barton factory, their new collection features a Union Jack on the inside quarter of each shoe while the sole proudly boasts the iconic flag as well as the coronation emblem, paying homage to their British heritage.

Steve Topping, the designer behind the collection, said: "The design of the Coronation Collection was carefully considered to celebrate and commemorate the King's coronation in a subtle and sophisticated manner.

Designer Steve Topping at their Earls Barton factoryDesigner Steve Topping at their Earls Barton factory
"By placing the Union Jack on the inside of the shoe, we've given wearers the opportunity to display their patriotism in a more understated way, allowing them to wear these beautiful shoes on multiple occasions."

Owen Prickett, head of production, said: "Our Coronation Collection is a testament to the craftsmanship and dedication of our skilled shoemakers who have been working hard to bring this unique and special collection to life.

"We're thrilled to be able to celebrate such an important event in British history and pay homage to our heritage and roots here in Northamptonshire.”

Their shoes have already travelled from their Earls Barton factory to their flagship store in Regent Street, London and they anticipate the collection will not only be sought after in the UK, but also globally.

Head of Production Owen Prickett (Centre Left) and Designer Steve Topping (Centre Right) with the team at Barker ShoesHead of Production Owen Prickett (Centre Left) and Designer Steve Topping (Centre Right) with the team at Barker Shoes
With only a limited number of shoes available, the Coronation Collection is sure to be a hit with collectors and shoe enthusiasts alike.

For more information about the Coronation Collection or to browse Barker's full range of men's shoes, visit www.barkershoes.com.

