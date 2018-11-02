Bank cards stolen from Northampton car used in contactless payments

Stolen bank cars were used to make contactless payments after being stolen from a car in Northampton.

Between 8pm on Wednesday, August 22, and 7.23am on Thursday, August 23, a car parked in Braunston Close was broken into and a bag and wallet stolen.

Bank cards from within the wallet have since been used for fraudulent contactless transactions in Far Cotton and Northampton.

Officers investigating the theft have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.