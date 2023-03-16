B Corp's giant 'B' to stop for a gin and tonic at Warner's distillery near Rothwell

An iconic ‘B’ standing for ‘benefit for all’ will be popping up in 10 locations across the UK as part of B Corp month, including at Warner’s in Northamptonshire.

On March 17, it will be taking a tractor to Warner’s Distillery, a 140-acre farm in Harrington near Rothwell, to raise awareness of how business can go beyond for nature.

A large group of local B Corp businesses will gather for the event to celebrate the movement and share learnings.

Warner's Distillery in Harrington, Northamptonshire

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, legal accountability and transparency.

To certify, a company must measure and improve their impact on their workers, customers, community and the environment.

B Corps change their legal articles to consider the impact of their decisions on people and the planet alongside profit.

The B stands for ‘benefit for all’.

March is B Corp Month, and this year’s theme is ‘We go beyond’, celebrating the community of businesses who are going beyond business norms to transform the economic system for the better.

The giant ‘B’, which usually lives in B Lab UK’s HQ in Whitechapel, London is moving across the country to be hosted in multiple locations across the UK during the month.

A group of Northamptonshire based B Corp certified businesses will be visiting the Big B at Falls Farm, not only to celebrate the movement but to take a first step in building a local community whereby learnings and support can be shared.

The businesses attending include:

Bambino Mio – Reusable nappy producer

Jelley Distilleries – Northamptonshire based distillery

The People Experience Hub – Tech lead employee engagement survey platform

QSA partners – Circular economy business model change consultancy

People & Transformational HR – Northamptonshire-based consulting firm

Honeywell Bakes – Artisanal bakery

Fill Refill Co – Zero waste, closed loop household refill company

Akerlof – UK construction consultancy

As an independent, family-owned distillery nestled in the heart of the British countryside, Warner’s take great pride in not only producing a range of award-winning gin and non-alcoholic spirits, they also hold themselves accountable for the impact they have on nature and have a vision to become the most nature positive drinks business in the world.

Commenting on the Big B visiting Warner’s Distillery, Tom Warner, founder and Co-CEO, said: “Becoming a B Corp certified business was an absolute no-brainer for us and one that once we accredited last August, we are all immensely proud of.

"Since we established Warner’s back in 2012, we have always tried to “Do the Right Thing” as a business and the B Corp certification has given us a great framework to hold ourselves accountable to and an amazing network of likeminded businesses to grow and do better with.

"At Warner’s we are crafted with nature, we use 100 per cent natural ingredients and rely on our natural spring water and farm grown botanicals to make the best tasting spirits we can so protecting nature is at our core, as we continue to go beyond spirits and drive positive action for the planet.

"We are incredibly excited to invite fellow B Corps to our distillery, to show them not only more of what we do but to learn from them.

"Together, we can all make a difference.”

Rosalind Holley, B Lab UK’s director of communications and marketing, said: “The UK B Corp community is one of the fastest growing in the world and represents a passionate group of people using business as a force for good.

"Yet historically much of this growth has been concentrated around London and the south east.

"There are amazing businesses going beyond in all corners of the UK, and we wanted to spotlight their impact while helping to drive conversations and understanding about the B Corp movement.

"This particular big ‘B’ was built to help us accelerate the movement in its early stages back in 2019 and has been living in our offices ever since.

"In the spirit of ‘reuse and recycle’ we asked the B Corp community to come up with creative ways to bring it to life and we’re excited to see what they do with it.”

The B will return to Whitechapel at the end of its tour.

