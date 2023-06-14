Azets staff from Kettering office to abseil down Northampton Lift Tower for Northamptonshire Health Charity

Azets are a top 10 firm of accountants based in Headlands Kettering and this Saturday (June 17) three of their colleagues are set to abseil the 418 feet down the Northampton Lift Tower.

All funds raised will be going towards supporting the adult mental health Services at St Mary's Hospital in Kettering in partnership with Northamptonshire Health Charity.

Having helped businesses and individuals for more than 100 years in Kettering and the surrounding areas, Azets are keen to continue to support the local community and felt that adult mental health services was such an important cause that is relevant to all, regardless of age, gender, position, or circumstances.

Gina Stevenson, Mags Gravener and George Easton of Azets in Kettering

Mental health awareness is a particular focus in their organisation and they feel it is hugely imperative that the message is spread and supported as much as possible.

Spurred on from the success of their 24-hour Lands End to John O'Groats challenge last year, where 20 members of their team successfully cycled the distance of 874 miles in 24 hours from the relative comfort of the office, Mags Gravener, Gina Stevenson and George Easton are all braving the abseil this Saturday.

With varying degrees of ability and fear, they welcome all support and donations on their JustGiving page - Azets Kettering is fundraising for Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund (justgiving.com)

Mags Gravener, tax manager for Azets, said: “As we get closer I am more nervous by the day, however knowing that people have faith in me (especially my biggest supporter my husband), will give me the confidence and determination to put myself well and truly out of my comfort zone when I step off that ledge with Gina Stevenson and George Easton.”

Kathryn Walshaw, who is an associate director with Azets, said: “We are all so proud of them taking on such a terrifying but rewarding challenge.

"Everyone has been enormously generous with their donations so far, so much so that the team are just about to hit their £1,000 fundraising target, which is amazing.

"Any last-minute support and donations would be extremely appreciated.