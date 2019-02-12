Award-winning East Northants village shop goes up in flames

Fire crews from across the county were battling to save a much-loved village shop after it caught fire tonight.

Firefighters were called to The Bulwick Village Shop, home to The Pickled Village, at about 6.30pm tonight, (Tuesday, February 12) after flames were spotted.

At the height of the blaze, 30 firefighters from Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire were on the scene tackling the fire in the thatched building.

Neighbours in Main Street have been told to keep windows and doors closed and several homes were evacuated.

Fire crews are expecting to be on the scene throughout the night. A cordon is in operation in Main Street.

The owner of the shop posted her thanks on the shop’s Facebook page tonight and said: “Thank you all for your support. We’re all safe and sound. X”

There is extensive damage to the building

The shop was founded in 2005 by Camille Ortega McLean who took on the former post office and renovated it. Now, a huge range of home-made and locally-produced food and drink is sold from the shop which attracts custom from across the county and beyond.

It has also won many awards

Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Corby and East Northants Beth Miller also passed on her well wishes to the shop and said she was thinking of the owners.