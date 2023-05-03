Avian flu restrictions introduced after infected birds reported in Ringstead as well as near Rushden and near Stanwick

Following a case of Avian Flu among captive birds, a 3km captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone has been introduced in the Ringstead area.

Measures were introduced at the end of April and will remain until further notice.

Details of the area covered and full details of what the measures mean for anyone who keeps poultry, captive birds or who transports eggs in/from the control zone are available on central government’s website.

The Wildlife Trust has issued guidance following cases in the area

Anyone who lives in the controlled zone is being asked to fill in an online form to let North Northamptonshire Council know whether or not birds are kept on the premises and guide action to try and prevent the further spread of disease.

This case follows four wild birds – three blacked headed gulls near Stanwick and one black headed gull near Rushden - which were found to have been infected with Avian Flu and North Northamptonshire Council are warning residents and anyone who keeps birds to be aware.

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration (which covers Trading Standards), said: “Although mandatory housing measures for poultry and captive birds were lifted in April, these cases show that Avian Flu is still circulating in the area.

“I would ask that anyone who keeps birds in the Ringstead area to read the Government advice and make sure they are following the current measures, including keeping records of visitors and accurate records of poultry movement.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, said: “I appreciate that the last few months have been extremely difficult for bird keepers in North Northamptonshire and across the whole of the UK and this case will be a further disappointment for bird keepers in the Ringstead area.

"I hope these measures will help prevent more cases in the local area.”

Rushden Lakes yesterday (Tuesday) tweeted a link to a poster issued by the The Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northamptonshire following the recent cases, urging people to take precautions when visiting local nature reserves.

A spokesman for The Wildlife Trust BCN told the Northants Telegraph: “We understand that there have now been a small number of confirmed incidents of Avian Flu in the Nene Valley this year.

"Sadly this reflects the situation across the country, and particularly in the east as migrating birds pass through.

"Fortunately no significant outbreaks have yet been recorded.

"However, we would advise all members of the public to avoid contact with dead birds as a standard precaution, unless they have died from an obvious, non flu-related cause.