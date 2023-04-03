Specialist Arson Task Force officers are investigating the cause of a huge blaze near Irchester.

A stack of around 500 bales of straw have been destroyed by the fire, which was reported just before 1pm on Sunday (April 2).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a stack of bales of straw on fire in a field off Farndish Road, Irchester.

The 500-bale straw fire could be seen and smelt from as far away as Great Doddington

On arrival at the scene they found a large stack of around 500 bales alight.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and the police and the county’s Arson Task Force have been notified.

“The location of the straw bales posed minimal risk of spread and a decision was taken for the crew and farmer to monitor the fire over the course of the afternoon.

"Firefighters returned to the scene three times during the afternoon and evening finally leaving the scene at around 10.30pm.

"A further inspection was carried out this morning (April 3) and a crew will return to inspect the scene again this afternoon to ensure it is continuing to burn out in a controlled manner.”