Arrest made after Kettering cyclist seriously injured in crash

A man has been arrested after a Kettering crash which left a cyclist in hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to Barton Road at about 5.50pm last night (Thursday) after the crash, which involved a red Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling towards Windmill Avenue, and a pedal cyclist.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Police are investigating

A 27-year-old Kettering man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.