Appeal to trace men believed to be in Northamptonshire wanted on recall to prison

Northamptonshire Police has issued wanted appeals for two more men as part of Operation Crooked, a force-wide campaign tackling burglary, robbery and vehicle crime.

Patrick McCann, 26, is wanted on recall to prison for a burglary offence. He has links to Middlesex but is currently believed to be in Northamptonshire.

John McCann, 29, is wanted on recall to prison for going equipped for burglary. He was last known in the West Drayton area of Greater London and is currently believed to be in Northamptonshire.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either of these individuals should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.