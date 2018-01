Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A45 on Saturday (January 6).

The collision happened at about 5.15pm when a red Citroen C2 was travelling northbound along the A45 between Raunds and the A14 and was in collision with a white BMW 330E.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information about it are asked to call Northants Police’s serious collision investigation team on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.