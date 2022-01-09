Appeal after serious Rothwell crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a serious crash in Rothwell yesterday (Saturday).

Bridge Street was shut after the incident, which took place just before 5.20pm.

The crash involved a pedestrian and a red Ford Fiesta, Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses

The extent of the injuries suffered by those involved has not been released by police at this stage.