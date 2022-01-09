Appeal after serious Rothwell crash
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 3:50 pm
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a serious crash in Rothwell yesterday (Saturday).
Bridge Street was shut after the incident, which took place just before 5.20pm.
The crash involved a pedestrian and a red Ford Fiesta, Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said.
The extent of the injuries suffered by those involved has not been released by police at this stage.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Drivewatch on 0800 174615