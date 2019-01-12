Another new name on Corby’s high street

A top independent estate agency group has opened a new branch in Corby town centre.

Chris George The Estate Agent has opened in the former vape shop in Spencer Court, between Cex and Elegance By Design.

Chris George Estate Agent has opened in Corby NNL-191001-153232005

The firm operates from four networked offices in Kettering, Thrapston, Rothwell, as well as Corby.

Independent and locally owned, the estate agency group has been at the forefront of the region’s changing sales and letting property market since 2013.

The Corby office in Spencer Court is open six days a week.

Director Chris George says: “Our constant innovation, essentially operating all offices as one, combines the best customer service, with streamlined modern estate agency. We receive excellent feedback on all review sites and have been the top selling local estate agent for the last four years.

“We offer fair, clear and flexible fee structures and agreement time frames to suit a customer’s needs.”

The new firm is a boost for Corby town centre which is holding its own in an incredibly tough time for the high street.