Annual search to find Rushden’s unsung heroes

The annual search to recognise people who go the extra mile to help others in their town has been launched for 2018.

If you know someone who makes a difference in Rushden, they could be the next winner of the Rushden mayor’s award.

The winners from 2016

Previous winners include a milkman, a fitness instructor and a Guide leader.

John Harley was named as last year’s winner after receiving four nominations for the annual award aimed at recognising the unsung heroes who go the extra mile and make a difference in the Rushden community.

Mr Harley was nominated for his work with St John Ambulance as a first aider and with Rushden’s St John cadet unit, as well as being an active member of Rushden Independent Wesleyan Church for 40 years and as a trustee for 30 years.

He was also put forward for the award because he has travelled with the HCPT group (formerly East Northants Across Group) to Lourdes on 17 occasions as a helper and once as someone needing assistance.

If you know someone who should be nominated, send their name and address together with details of the reason for their nomination to the town clerk at Rushden Town Council, Rushden Hall, Hall Park, Rushden, NN10 9NG, or email info@rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk.

Group nominations will not be eligible for an award.

All nominations should be received by Friday, February 23.

Rushden mayor Barbara Jenney will reveal the winner in a presentation due to take place on March 20.