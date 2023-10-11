Amazon Daventry shows its support for Wellingborough charity Niamh's Next Step with donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team from Amazon in Daventry made a £1,000 donation to Niamh’s Next Step as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Since 2017, Amazon employees have helped raise awareness and joined in the fight against childhood cancer thanks to the Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign.

A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer and Amazon employees from Daventry held a month-long series of gold-themed events in recognition of the international emblem.

Employees from Amazon in Daventry with staff and volunteers from Niamh's Next Step

The Daventry team also showed solidarity to children with cancer by donating £1,000 to Wellingborough-based charity Niamh’s Next Step.

One of the events this year at Amazon in Daventry was a pyjama day, which saw the team wear pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their pyjamas during treatment.

The aim of Amazon’s Goes Gold campaign is to support kids impacted by cancer as part of the company’s commitment to have a meaningful impact in the communities it serves around the world.

More than 400,000 children across the globe will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and Amazon has an opportunity to make a difference for thousands of these children and their families by raising greater awareness and supporting the work being done in cancer research and front-line care.

Amazon Daventry site leader, Josh Vause, said: “Amazon has proudly supported Childhood Cancer Awareness month since 2017 and this year, we’re pleased to continue playing a part at Amazon in Daventry with our pyjama party and gold-themed events.

"We’re pleased to support the efforts of Niamh’s Next Step, an organisation that has a profound impact on children and families in our community.”

Dylan Debeer is one of the Amazon employees who took part in Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer.

He added: “Everyone at Amazon in Daventry loved taking part in our gold-themed events to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

"I think it’s brilliant that we’re also able to support Niamh’s Next Step, whose staff and volunteers do incredible work for families in our area.”

Amazon employees in the UK also had the opportunity to support children and families affected by childhood cancer by packing activity kits for children facing cancer, which were distributed to nearby hospitals and hospices.

Employees also took part in volunteering with childhood cancer charities and organisations, and had the opportunity to write short stories for children spending time in hospital.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose.