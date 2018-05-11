Althorp Food and Drink Festival returns to Northamptonshire estate this weekend

The award-winning Althorp Food and Drink Festival will return this weekend for its fourth year and will offer foodies grub from Northamptonshire and neighbouring counties.

The event is taking place today (May 12) and Sunday (May 13) at Althorp Park, which will see a selection of food stalls, including indulgent sweet treats, British cheeses and meats and beverages, as well as culinary events and experiences.

The hundreds of exhibitors include My Meze BBQ, Gin Tasters, OMG Streetfood, The Little Rum company, Sisters Indian Veg, Saxby's Cider and many more.

Althorp, the Spencer family’s historic home for more than five centuries, is renowned for its picturesque views, architecture, and its world-famous art collection.

Alongside the numerous shopping and tasting opportunities, guests can also become acquainted with top names in food and drink, through our generous programme of demonstrations, masterclasses, and workshops.

Ticket prices to this weekend family-friendly festival - between 10am - 5pm - are £8 for adults and children aged 12 and under go free.

For more information, visit: spencerofalthorp.com/festival/food-drink-festival