Air ambulance lands in Wellingborough park to assist with medical incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
The yelllow helicopter was seen landing in Croyland Park in the town yesterday (Wednesday) evening.
An air ambulance spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to a medical incident in Wellingborough at 1803 and were on scene at 1820.
"Landing at a nearby park, the crew supported an NHS ambulance crew in treating a male patient.
"The patient was left with the NHS crew.”
The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing life-saving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most.
The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their life-saving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.