Air ambulance lands in Wellingborough park to assist with medical incident

The air ambulance landed in a Wellingborough park after being called out to assist with a medical incident.

The yelllow helicopter was seen landing in Croyland Park in the town yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

An air ambulance spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to a medical incident in Wellingborough at 1803 and were on scene at 1820.

"Landing at a nearby park, the crew supported an NHS ambulance crew in treating a male patient.

"The patient was left with the NHS crew.”

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing life-saving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most.