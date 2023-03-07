Air ambulance lands in Northamptonshire village as medics respond to medical emergency

The air ambulance has landed in a Northamptonshire village.

Flying medics were called to Brixworth this morning (Tuesday March 7). The air ambulance landed in a field off Harborough Road just after 8.30am.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 7.59am today, Tuesday March 7 to a private address in Brixworth, Northampton. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance was also in attendance.”

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Service has been contacted. A spokeswoman said they are unable to provide comment while the incident is ongoing.