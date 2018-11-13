Agency manager at Northamptonshire children's services was paid equivalent of £99,000 salary

An outgoing manager in Northamptonshire's much-criticised children's services was being paid the equivalent of almost £100,000 a year.

The unnamed 'service manager' was employed at Angel Square on an agency basis and earned £48 per hour.

Figures uncovered by this newspaper show the five highest-earning agency staff in children's services were paid well over £600,000, the majority of the department's agency budget.

It comes a day after another damning Ofsted report that criticised the high turnover of staff in children's services and its dependence on agency staff. The service manager is set to leave imminently.

A member of children's services staff estimated the service manager position would attract a salary of £45,000.

They said: "For the few of us that are employed, we are on an average salary of £28,000. But a very large amount of staff have been with us for many years via agencies.

"That's why children's services is in a mess, the agency bill is outrageous.

"But we can't speak out as our managers are agency workers."

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said it is normal in a large organisation for there to be some interim roles, to be used for a variety of reasons.

He said: “In certain instances, highly skilled specialist support is needed in areas where it is not available within the council.

“We are constantly trying to drive down the use of agency workers in the county council, and since 2017 this has reduced by about 17 per cent.

“Additionally, agency staff are not eligible for sick-pay, holiday pay or pension contributions. These add on extra costs to the salary of a direct employee.”

The council said the service manager "has been given notice and leaves imminently and we are advertising for permanent recruitment."