Academics from University of Northampton carrying out research to develop a new family hub for north Northamptonshire

Making sure families in North Northamptonshire receive the best health and care support is being examined by University of Northampton (UON).

Academics from UON’s Childhood and Families team are carrying out research, commissioned by North Northamptonshire Council, about families’ experiences to help develop new Family Hubs in the area.

The Hubs aim to combine the benefits of different services across multiple locations, including online, to give the best support to families from pregnancy, through the early years of childhood (0 to five), and beyond.

They will also support children and young people up to 19 years of age and those with special educational needs and disabilities until 25.

UON academics and partners have created a short survey for North Northamptonshire families to complete.

It’s open until Friday, July 28, takes about 10 minutes, and responses will be anonymous.

People who have used existing services can take part, as well as those who haven’t but are expecting a baby soon, as well as parents, carers, or family members of children aged 0-19 (up to age of 25 if Special Educational Needs and Disabilities).

Dr Helen Simmons, senior lecturer in education at the university, is part of the research team.

She said: “Family Hubs aim to enhance and maximise the best support for families and communities.

"We want to ensure that services in North Northamptonshire fully meet the needs of families in the area.

"To do that we want to hear from families about their experiences, and their reflections about what could be improved.

“We would be delighted to hear your voices and views on the services you use, how you use them and what you would like from the Family Hubs.

"This research will help to ensure that Family Hubs support you, your family, and your community in the best possible way.”