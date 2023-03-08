Abington is the coolest place to live in Northamptonshire, according to new survey

Abington is the coolest place to live in Northamptonshire, according to a new survey.

The most fashionable part of Northampton was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the UK's 50 coolest places to live by health and well-being brand Naturecan.

In second place in Northants was Towcester, Daventry was third, Oundle was fourth and Brackley was fifth.

Abington Museum in Northampton

Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.

Northamptonshire has long been a popular location for filming and the movies Tristram Shandy, starring Steve Coogan, and Kinky Boots were both shot in the county.

Naturecan polled 5,000 people with panels in each county.

Abington was ranked 44th on the UK top 50 which was headed by Polperro in Cornwall.

The coolest part of Northampton, the main Wellingborough Road in Abington is a popular destination with a good range of small independent shops and a large assortment of restaurants and pubs.

Naturecan’s chief executive Andy Duckworth said: “Abington is the coolest place to live in Northamptonshire, narrowly beating Towcester in second place.

“All the 50 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK and Northamptonshire in particular are such beautiful places, loved by film makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 50.

"It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location.

“Hidden gems which are largely only visited by local tourists can find themselves being showcased throughout the world if they are pictured by the right influencer or featured in a movie.”

Naturecan, a CBD health business backed by ex-England cricketer Freddie Flintoff, is a world-wide success story with sales of £11 million last year and revenue for 2023 projected to surpass £18 million.

Naturecan’s range includes CBD oils, snacks, protein supplements, vitamins and balms, all of which are created using certified organic natural hemp sourced from Oregon, USA.