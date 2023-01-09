A45 near Northampton shut for just over an hour after police respond to concern for welfare call
The road reopened before 10pm
A dual carriageway in Northampton was closed for just over an hour on Sunday (January 8) after police received a concern for welfare call.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The A45 Nene Valley Way was closed in both directions, near Eagle Drive, Northampton, after we received a call at 8.30pm on Sunday, January 8, regarding concerns for the welfare of a member of the public.
"The road was re-opened by 9.50pm."
Call Samaritans on 116 123 if you are in need of support.