A45 near Northampton shut for just over an hour after police respond to concern for welfare call

The road reopened before 10pm

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 11:29am

A dual carriageway in Northampton was closed for just over an hour on Sunday (January 8) after police received a concern for welfare call.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The A45 Nene Valley Way was closed in both directions, near Eagle Drive, Northampton, after we received a call at 8.30pm on Sunday, January 8, regarding concerns for the welfare of a member of the public.

"The road was re-opened by 9.50pm."

Police were called to an incident near the A45 on Sunday night (January 8).
Call Samaritans on 116 123 if you are in need of support.

