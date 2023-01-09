A45 near Northampton shut for just over an hour after police respond to concern for welfare call

A dual carriageway in Northampton was closed for just over an hour on Sunday (January 8) after police received a concern for welfare call.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The A45 Nene Valley Way was closed in both directions, near Eagle Drive, Northampton, after we received a call at 8.30pm on Sunday, January 8, regarding concerns for the welfare of a member of the public.

"The road was re-opened by 9.50pm."

Police were called to an incident near the A45 on Sunday night (January 8).