A45 evening closure and traffic congestion in Northampton was due to police incident

A section of the A45 was closed on Tuesday evening (January 3) as police attended a welfare concern call.

The incident happened in the Riverside area around 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Just before 7.30pm on Tuesday (January 3), police officers were called to the Riverside area to a concern for the welfare of a woman in the area.

Police were called to the Riverside area due to concerns for a person's welfare.

“Officers left the area just before 8pm and the woman in question is now receiving support.”