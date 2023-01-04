News you can trust since 1897
A45 evening closure and traffic congestion in Northampton was due to police incident

Welfare concern for woman now receiving support, according to police

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 1:05pm

A section of the A45 was closed on Tuesday evening (January 3) as police attended a welfare concern call.

The incident happened in the Riverside area around 7.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Just before 7.30pm on Tuesday (January 3), police officers were called to the Riverside area to a concern for the welfare of a woman in the area.

Police were called to the Riverside area due to concerns for a person's welfare.
“Officers left the area just before 8pm and the woman in question is now receiving support.”

Call Samaritans on 116 123 if you are need of support.