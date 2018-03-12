A45 closed between Raunds and Stanwick

The A45 eastbound between Stanwick and Raunds is closed after a van caught fire.

Northants Fire attended the incident at about 3.30pm today (Monday), which is believed to have involved a van containing a nitrogen cyclinder.

Highways England reports the westbound carriageway is now open, but a signed diversion remains in place for those travelling east.

Traffic is heavy in the area and East Northants Council has urged people to avoid the area.

A fire service spokesman said the fire had been made safe but a cause had not been identified yet.