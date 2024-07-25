A43 closed in both directions at Deene, near Corby after three-vehicle crash
The collision took place just after 8am today (Thursday) and police have confirmed that the road has since re-opened.
In an update from Northants Police this afternoon, a force spokesman said: “The collision involved a male motorcyclist in his 20s who has been taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries, a van and a car.”
Officers are investigating the cause of the collision and would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information about it using the reference of incident 97 of July 25.
When Northants Police tweeted about the incident earlier today, they said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the #A43 at Deene, near Corby, which happened shortly before 8.10am this morning (Thursday, July 25).
"The road is closed in both directions at present - please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”
