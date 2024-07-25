A43 closed in both directions at Deene, near Corby after three-vehicle crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A43 at Deene, near Corby.

The collision took place just after 8am today (Thursday) and police have confirmed that the road has since re-opened.

In an update from Northants Police this afternoon, a force spokesman said: “The collision involved a male motorcyclist in his 20s who has been taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries, a van and a car.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are investigating the cause of the collision and would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information about it using the reference of incident 97 of July 25.

The A43 is closed in both directions at Deene, near Corby following a three-vehicle crash

When Northants Police tweeted about the incident earlier today, they said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the #A43 at Deene, near Corby, which happened shortly before 8.10am this morning (Thursday, July 25).