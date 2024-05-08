A14 drivers experience rush hour delays following three vehicle collision in Northamptonshire
Divers travelling on the A14 in Northamptonshire this morning experienced rush hour delays due to a three vehicle collision.
The incident happened just before 7.15am today (Wednesday May 8) on the westbound carriageway heading to the M1/M6 junction, close to where Yelvertoft Road crosses the A14.
Traffic was stopped for more than an hour while National Highways officers, police and firefighters dealt with the incident, including a fuel spill.
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that the collision involved two lorries and one car. One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
At on point, there was eight miles of congestion and 70-minute delays, according to National Highways.
The road fully reopened at around 8.45am.
