A14 closed at Kettering with police at scene
Delays are building
By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:16 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:33 pm
Police are at the scene and have urged motorists to avoid the area.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are currently responding to an incident on the A14 at Junction 7 involving a concern for the welfare of a person in the area.
“Both sides of the carriageway are shut and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
“Thank you for your patience while our officers deal with this incident.”
A National Highways spokesman said: “Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at this time.
"Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building on the approach.”