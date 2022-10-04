A14 closed at Kettering with police at scene

The A14 is closed in both directions at Junction 7 near Kettering this afternoon (Tuesday).

Police are at the scene and have urged motorists to avoid the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are currently responding to an incident on the A14 at Junction 7 involving a concern for the welfare of a person in the area.

“Both sides of the carriageway are shut and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Thank you for your patience while our officers deal with this incident.”

A National Highways spokesman said: “Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at this time.

"Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building on the approach.”

