A14 closed after serious collision

The road is shut between J2 and J3

The A14 is closed tonight between junctions two and three following a serious incident.

Emergency services from across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire are on the scene after the collision on the eastbound carriageway.

The Highways Agency has shut the eastbound carriageway between J2 at the A508 and J3 at the A6 to all traffic. Diversions are in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is also causing some congestion in the westbound carriageway from motorists slowing to look at the incident.

There is not yet a planned reopening time.