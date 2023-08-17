A Levels: Moulton School praises outstanding students after results success

This is the first year we have returned to a ‘normal’ grading process since the pandemic and our young people deserve a huge amount of credit for coping with the extra pressure and demands of a period of disruption that has also affected them and their educational journeys. Once again, we have witnessed a cohort that has shown immense positivity and ambition for their futures.

Headteacher Dr Angie Dabbs stated, “We are so proud of this group of young people who have needed to be resilient and adaptable throughout their studies and their results are perhaps more deserved than ever. They have been amazing throughout their time at Moulton School, contributing so much to school life and to our ASPIRE ethos. I would also like to say a huge thank you to the staff and people at home who have supported students and been there to offer help and guidance every step of the way. Students are now ready to take on new challenges and we wish them every success whether starting apprenticeships or going to university.”

The vast majority of our students have secured their first choice with regards to this which has been really pleasing to see. Notable performances from a number of high achieving students include: Lily Karia Briggs (A*A*A) who will be heading off to Oxford University to study History, Jack Gillanders (A*AA), James Henry (A*Di*A) goes to Manchester to study Politics and History, Max Prickett-Reed (A*Di*A) who will be going to Loughborough University to study Sports Management, Jack Shaw (A*AA) who is off to York University to study Chemistry and Imogene Williams (A*AA) who will be studying Law at Warwick University, Abbie Swales (A*A*C) who will be moving on to Reading to study English Literature, Oliver Rose (AAB) will undertaking Mechanical Engineering at Southampton and Asha Wootton-Thompson (A*AB) who will be studying Business Management at Nottingham Trent.

Lisa Punter, Head of Sixth Form, said, “It has been my absolute pleasure to work with this year group. This was their first set of formal exams, and they sat them with a level of maturity and tenacity that is an absolute credit to them. Because of their hard work, dedication and aspiration they have achieved an excellent set of results that they should be very proud of. I wish them lots of luck in their future endeavours.”