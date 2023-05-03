Rushden Town Band – a First Section Band – has been in existence for more than 40 years.

Despite regularly competing in contests and having a full list of engagements each year, it has never been on tour – however, this is all set to change.

On May 28, the band sets off for Ypres, Belgium on a three-day tour.

Menin Gate

This will include playing at the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate as well as in three beautiful churches: OLV Church, de Panne, Belgium; Collegiale Notre Dame de la Crypte in Cassel; Sint Micheilskerk, Ghent.

The band’s MD – Adele Hudson – has put together a magnificent programme taking into consideration that Whit Monday is a religious festival in Belgium and celebrated in many churches.

The band will be putting on a pre-tour concert at Park Road Baptist Church in Rushden on Friday, May 26 starting at 7.30pm and all are welcome.

Admission is free with a retiring collection for the church and band.

Refreshments will be available during the interval for a small donation.

Further details about the band and its engagements can be found on its website at www.rushdentownband.com or from Hilary Hill on 07534946154.