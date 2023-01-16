News you can trust since 1897
83-year-old pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Northampton

The man was in a collision with a car as he crossed the road

By Carly Odell
28 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident happened on Friday (January 13) at around midday, when a black Citroen C1 was in collision with a pedestrian who was crossing at the Ambleside Close junction of Lanercost Walk – close to Booth Lane North.

The pedestrian – an 83-year-old man - was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Police officers are now appealing to anyone who have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

The incident happened in Lanercost Walk.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000025343.

