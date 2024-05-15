75-year-old man dies in hospital 13 days after collision on main road in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 75-year-old man has sadly died in hospital 13 days after he was involved in a collision on a main road in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Wednesday May 15) confirmed that the Northampton mad died at University Hospital Coventry on Thursday (May 9), following the collision, which happened on Friday April 26.

The man, who has not been formally named by police, was in collision with the driver of a white Volkswagen Golf, travelling towards Northampton, as he was crossing the road.

The collision happened on the A508 opposite the Whitehills pub.

The driver of the car – a 19-year-old man from Leicestershire – was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains on police bail pending further enquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The investigation into this collision continues and officers would still like to hear from anyone with information who has yet to come forward, including anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.”